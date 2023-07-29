You might also like

The Impact Network announced a partnership with Urban Edge Network in a groundbreaking deal that will put UEN’s HBCU Sports+ in Impact’s current reach of over 70% of US households.

“We are both proud and excited to have this partnership and expand our reach by adding 75 million homes. This completes our marketing 360 strategy for our new NBA G League and HBCU+ partners,” said Hardy Pelt, Urban Edge Network co-founder, in a statement.

Royal Jackson, an executive at Impact, said the historic deal: will “serve the African-American and HBCU communities on multiple levels from HBCU alumni to students and future recruits.”

Impact is now UEN’s official linear network home for its HBCU+ sports as well as its entertainment content. In addition, Impact will also provide non-sporting HBCU content that will revolve around campus life and education.

Starting in September, Urban Edge will deliver pre, post, and full-game broadcasts on Impact Network.

Impact was founded in 2010 in Detroit, Michigan. Since its inception, the network “has grown into the largest 100% privately owned African American, faith-based TV network.”

Impact broadcasts on cable and satellite on Comcast-Xfinity, Frontier, Cox, Time Warner, Spectrum, Charter, Spectrum, ATT-U-verse, Verizon, Fios, Altice, DirecTV, and DISH.