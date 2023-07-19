You might also like

You might also like

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Alabama State basketball player Ayana Emmanuel its 2022-23 SWAC Woman of the Year.

Last season Emmanuel was the leading scorer in the league during conference play, averaging 16.9 points per game in league action. Her stellar play helped propel Alabama State to a 12-6 mark in conference play.

For her efforts she was named the 2022-23 SWAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year while also earning All-SWAC First Team honors.

“Being a student-athlete at Alabama State University has given me the opportunity to network and build relationships that will last for a lifetime,” said Emmanuel. “I was able to establish a platform for myself, advocate for other student athletes, and give back to my community.”

Off the court Emmanuel was also an exemplary ambassador for the university excelling athletically, academically and within the local community.

She was selected as a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma Honors Society (2022 and 2023), the SWAC All-Academic Team, the HBCU Scholar by the White House Initiative NASA Ambassador, along with being named a Dean’s List recipient at Alabama State University during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 academic years.

Emmanuel will now be nominated by the Conference Office for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year.

A record-breaking 619 female student-athletes were nominated by NCAA member schools – across all Divisions for consideration of the 2023 Woman of the Year award.

The Top 30 honorees will be announced in October. The selection committee will then determine the top three honorees in each division from the top-30, and the nine finalists will be announced in November.

Courtesy: SWAC