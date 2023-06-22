You might also like

Mississippi Valley State has made an addition to its defensive secondary out of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Former UT-Martin safety Aaron Webb has announced his commitment to the Delta Devils, joining the team with three years of eligibility remaining.

Webb comes to Mississippi Valley State over offers from Alabama A&M, Eastern Illinois, and North Alabama, among others.

Transferring to UT-Martin from Iowa Western Community College, the safety ended up playing two seasons with the Skyhawks.

He tallied 19 tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup in 19 games with the team.

Last season, Webb served as a contributor to a UT-Martin team that won a share of the OVC conference championship.