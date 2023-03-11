You might also like

Although the CIAA champion Winston-Salem Rams fought hard against the top-seeded Indiana University of Pennsylvania, they fell 52-50.

Samage Teel led the Rams with 11 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. He was followed by Jaylen Alston who came off the bench for 10 points and five rebounds.

Winston-Salem had the advantage early, going up 17-8 with 10:46 left in the first half. However, IUP went on a 19-8 run of their own to take a 27-25 lead into the half.

MBB: Final IUP 52, Rams 50 Thank you Ram Nation for a terrific season pic.twitter.com/8dhAObq1D2 — WSSU Athletics (@WSSU_Athletics) March 11, 2023

Although IUP would hold the lead for much of the second half, the Rams kept the game close, shooting 53% from the field.

With 2:56 left in the game, Winston-Salem made a layup to tie the game up at 46. Both teams traded scores over the next two minutes and the game was eventually tied at 50-all with 27 seconds left.

With the last possession and a chance to take the lead, IUP scored after rebounding a missed layup and scoring with two seconds remaining to secure the victory.

Winston-Salem State’s season comes to an end with an overall record of 21-9.