The Rust Bearcats’ journey in the NAIA Tournament has come to a premature end following an 80-65 loss against Campbellsville.

It was a rough shooting night as the Bearcats shot 39% from the field in what was a struggle throughout the entire game.

Shuntorri Rodgers led Rust with 14 points. Katie Blackmon finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Taniah Bowers and Faith Cattouse each scored 10 points off the bench.

Campbellsville’s hot first quarter in which they outscored the Bearcats 20-6 was just enough to pace them to victory.

Entering this game, Rust was the last remaining HBCU team in the NAIA women’s tournament following first-round losses from Philander Smith and Florida Memorial respectively.

Their season concludes with a 23-6 overall record.