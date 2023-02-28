Deion Sanders is a Power Five coach who wants to inject HBCU influence into his new gig at Colorado.

Since being named coach at CU, the ex-Jackson State coach has overhauled nearly the entire football operation from an aesthetic and functional standpoint, including repurposing trademark sayings and slogans such as “IBelieve” on shirts.

Sanders is now suggesting Colorado bring a bit of HBCU marching band flavor to Boulder.

During a meeting with members of the Colorado marching band hierarchy, Sanders wanted the crew to incorporate band with the football team in a similar fashion as what routinely transpired within HBCU culture.

“At HBCUs, it’s kind of traditional that the bands kind of coincides,” Sanders said in a YouTube video posted by Well Off Media. “I know it’s a difference, but it don’t have to be. We like one big happy family.”

Sanders then said he would likely be using a new theme song for the football team, going astray from the famous “Here I Go” by hip-hop artist Mystikal.

“We’re probably gonna have a new theme song that I want you guys to get and it’s not hard. And I think you can knock it out of the park.”

Sanders then requested his new pre-game song of choice be played for the group, but the sound was removed from the video. It is likely Sanders wants to keep it under wraps until the fall.

“It’ll take it to a whole new level when the band is able to execute it. That’s going to be good. Really, really good.”

After the video was posted, many online accused Sanders of being an HBCU culture vulture and trying to bring HBCU experiences to a PWI. Whatever Sanders’ reasons are, he clearly understands that HBCU culture is powerful.