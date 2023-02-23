Several DSU bowlers injured in bus wreck released from hospital, others remain, school says

Update: Delaware State University officials reported on Friday that five players injured in the bowling team’s charter bus wreck on Thursday in Virginia were treated and later released from area hospitals, school officials said in a statement. Others who sustained injuries remain hospitalized, officials said.

Delaware State Unversity statement:

Delaware State University and its women’s bowling program are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and expressions of support following an accident involving the team on Feb. 23 in Dinwiddie County, Va., on Feb. 23. A charter bus transporting the team was involved in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 85 during its travel to a scheduled tournament in North Carolina. The eight-member team, its coach, a University staff member and the driver were aboard the bus at the time of the accident. The injured occupants were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Upon news of the accident, Delaware State Director of Athletics Alecia Shields-Gadsden and other athletics officials drove to Dinwiddie County. Five of the players were treated at area hospitals and released, while others remained in the hospital overnight.

Several people in the traveling party of the Delaware State women’s bowling team were transported to hospitals after the bus carrying the group crashed in Virginia.

A Richmond, Virginia television station reported Thursday that the charter bus traveling south on I-85 veered off the road and overturned at about 11:15 a.m.

An estimated 10 passengers and the bus driver were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to the report. At least two people among the injured were flown from the scene for what was described as “serious injuries.” The current condition of the injured has not been disclosed, though no deaths have been reported.

While the cause of the wreck has not been officially determined, Virginia authorities indicated that the driver, later identified as Lloyd Archer, may have been “drowsy at the time” prior to the crash.

Archer, 63, of Delaware, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

The team was traveling to North Carolina ahead of a bowling tournament.

