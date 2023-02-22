In a contest that went back and forth between division foes, Johnson C. Smith punched its ticket to the CIAA semis with an upset win over No. 1 seed Fayetteville State on Wednesday.

The Golden Bulls took a 16-10 lead after the first quarter but the Broncos fought back, outscoring JCSU 19-14. Johnson C. Smith would hold a slight 30-29 edge at intermission. The Golden Bulls held on to its one-point lead after the third frame despite both teams scoring 15 points apiece.

FSU stole the lead in the fourth and grew its command to seven points but JCSU never wavered.

The Golden Bulls eventually tied the contest at 52-all capped by a 3-pointer from Shaniya Jones. From there, Johnson C. Smith mustered a 10-2 scoring run in the final three minutes to come away with the upset.

Jones finished with a game-high 27 points, followed by La’Zarea Bowens’ double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Tori Reid grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for JCSU’s stat leaders. Fayetteville State was led by Imani Elliott, with 13 points.

Courtesy: Johnson C. Smith