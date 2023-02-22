You might also like

The Albany State University Golden Rams football team, under the direction of head coach Quinn Gray, has released its 2023 football schedule.

The Golden Rams will play 10 regular season football games, including several prestigious football classics.

The Golden Rams will open the season on the road against Wingate University on Saturday, August 31, in Wingate, North Carolina.

The Golden Rams will play their home opener against Valdosta State University in the ASU Coliseum on Saturday, September 9.

The Golden Rams will play Morehouse College in the HBCU New York Football Classic in MetLife Stadium on Saturday, September 16, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Golden Rams will host Savannah State University on Saturday, September 23.

On Saturday, September 30, the Golden Rams will play Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky.

The Golden Rams will return home to host Central State University in the ASU Coliseum on Saturday, October 7.

On Saturday, October 14, the Golden Rams will celebrate Homecoming by hosting Allen University at the ASU Coliseum.

On Saturday, October 21, the Golden Rams will play Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the final home game of the season, the Golden Rams will host Miles College on Senior Day at the ASU Coliseum on Saturday, October 28.

On Saturday, November 4, the Golden Rams will play Fort Valley State University in the 2023 Fountain City Classic at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Georgia.

Courtesy: Albany State Athletics