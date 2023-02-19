Talladega College is poised to transition to Division II.

Talladega College athletic director Michael Grant announced that the school and its Board of Trustees have submitted an application to pursue moving to the next level.

“This is a strategic and transformative move that will strengthen our athletic programs and elevate our brand,” said Grant. “Most importantly, joining NCAA Division II will benefit our student-athletes by expanding opportunities for them to train, compete and reach their full potential in academics and athletics.”

“In every major decision that we make, we consider how the decision will impact our students and how it aligns with our commitment to being a student-centered institution. NCAA Division ll shares our values and dedication to excellence in academics and sports,” said Talladega President Gregory Vincent. “After extensive research and careful consideration, we have determined that the NCAA would be an excellent fit for Talladega College.”

One of the charter members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 1913, the Tornadoes will explore a return to the SIAC membership for most of its current 18 competitive teams. Plans are underway to add at least three new sports teams.

Currently, Talladega College competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Talladega joined the SSAC in 2021 after spending most of the previous two decades in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference of the NAIA.

Courtesy: Talladega College