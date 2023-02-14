You might also like

You might also like

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Four Braves posted double-digit points in an effort to outlast Florida A&M Monday night in an Alcorn State 67-64 win.

ASU remains at the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and improves to 14-11 overall and 11-2 in conference play.

Sophomore guard Byron Joshua led the Braves in scoring with 17 points, while Dontrell McQuarter had 14, Jeremiah Kendall tallied 12, and Keondre Montgomery added 12. As a team, Alcorn shot 36.7 percent (18-for-49) from the floor, making just one in three-point range. At the line, the Braves made 30 of 38 (78.9 percent).

FAMU also had four players score in double figures. Jaylen Bates had 15 points, Hantz Louis-Jeune scored 13, Byron Smith shot for 11, and Jordan TIllmon added 10. The Rattlers made 37.5 percent (21-of-56) from the floor, 40 percent (10-of-25) in 3-point range, and 75 percent (12-of-16) at the free throw line.

FAMU did not make it easy for the Brave to retain their No. 1 spot in the SWAC ranking. The game remained close throughout its duration as it was tied nine times with nine lead changes.

The contest was not decided until the last three minutes, with Florida A&M fouls deciding the winner. With the Rattlers leading by four points, 62-58, Joshua made both free throws after a foul to get within two of the lead.

Another Rattler foul would put Kendall at the line for Alcorn. The junior sank both to tie the game at 62.

The Braves reclaimed the lead when Oddyst Walker split his free throws to put the game at 63-62.

With under a minute left in the game, Montgomery made four foul shots to seal the win.

Courtesy: Alcorn State Athletics