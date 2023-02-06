You might also like

Fisk University made history when the school formed the first HBCU intercollegiate women’s artistic gymnastics team.

The team has captured great national notoriety for its historical achievements in the sport so far.

But a year into the program’s existence, it is now facing its first taste of controversy.

Leeiah Davis, one of the original members of the Bulldogs gymnastics team, said in a recent post on her Instagram account that she had left the squad. Davis also claimed that she had been hazed and bullied and alleged the university had done nothing to address the issues.

Fisk gymnastics head coach and athletic director Corrine Tarver responded to the allegations in a statement to GymNow.

“Fisk University is very excited about the trailblazing women’s gymnastics team and their recent successes,” Davis said. “Regarding Leeiah Davis’s withdrawal, this is an internal matter and hence, we cannot comment. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Davis has since transferred to Long Island University where she is a member of its gymnastics team.