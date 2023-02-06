The Great Lakes Valley Conference recently announced that Lincoln University has been admitted to the conference for full-time membership and will revive its baseball program.

“This is a significant day for the future of Lincoln University,” said Dr. John Moseley, President of Lincoln University. “This puts us in a position athletically where we’ve leveled the playing field by realigning ourselves with others of similar size and similar fiscal commitment. This will also give us the opportunity to compete and recruit in areas where Lincoln already has a large alumni base.

“For me personally, bringing baseball back is special. It’s a sport that’s had a lot of history here at Lincoln, so I’m excited about its return. Soccer is a growing sport and will give us a chance to have an international presence.”

The baseball program, which started in 1970, will return to Lincoln after being discontinued following the 2016 season. The team will play its home games at Vivion Field, the home of the Jefferson City Renegades, a member of the MINK Collegiate Baseball League.

The Lincoln Blue Tigers currently compete in Division II and have been a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association since 2010.

“Commissioner Naumovich, his stellar team and the evaluation committee were overwhelmingly encouraging throughout the entire process,” said Dr. Kevin Wilson, LU vice president for advancement, athletics and campus recreation. “On behalf of our dedicated student-athletes, faculty, staff, alumni and administration, we are humbled to become the 15th member of such a competitive conference. Our shared values and mission truly result in a match made in the Midwest. We look forward to all of our athletic programs calling the GLVC home in 2024.”

Lincoln will begin national searches for a baseball coach. The program will officially begin operation in the fall of 2023 and play opponents in the 2024-25 season.

Courtesy: Lincoln University (Mo.) Athletics