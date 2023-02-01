You might also like

We are officially in the thick of the offseason in HBCU football as schools look to secure who they hope will be the future of their programs on National Signing Day.

Here we will break down some of the more notable signings to keep your eye on today.

The unlikely MVP of National Signing Day has been Mississippi Valley State who has announced 24 new additions, including seven offensive linemen.

Celebration Bowl champion North Carolina Central has been on the recruiting trail heavy most notably beefing up their defense with six new signings. These include JUCO All-American honorable mention defensive end Aces Scott and three-time high school All-American Jameel Muldrow.

As North Carolina A&T enters its first season in the Colonial Athletic Association, they are looking to tighten up its defense accruing six signings. Notable additions include former UNC-Charlotte linebacker Barry Turner and former Jacksonville State defensive lineman Mitchell Eldridge.

Successful National Signing Day!! Congrats to all the new Aggies who signed early and today! ✍ Time to compete for a championship!#AggiePride | #Elite | #NSD23 pic.twitter.com/ttznZfIATu — Aggie Pride (@NCATFootball) February 1, 2023

Reigning SWAC champion Jackson State made an interesting pickup in running back Ahmad Miller, brother of SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Aubrey Miller.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M added a former Jackson State commit to its ranks in four-star wide receiver recruit Robert Lockhart.

Alcorn State made some improvements to its offense adding three new offensive linemen as well as two wide receivers.

Alabama State filled up its wide receiver room adding four new recruits to its corp as well as five recruits to their secondary on defense.

Texas Southern is looking to improve on what was a very good 2022 season with notable signings including former UTSA cornerback Xavier Player, Nicholls State defensive lineman Elinus Noel III, and San Jose State defensive back Giovonni Harper.

At the Division II level, Edward Waters a big splash with two big signings on defense. They acquired former Bethune-Cookman defensive end Shanoyd Whyte and former UMass and Virginia State linebacker Michael Nesmith.

In addition, they also added former Southern wide receiver Shamar Zargoza.

The reigning SIAC champion Benedict Tigers, on the other hand, have been on the move adding four new players to their defensive line looking to compliment Defensive Player of the Year Loobert Denelus.

In the CIAA, it was a big day for the Virginia State Trojans who added a number of Division I transfers. These include former Rhode Island cornerback Arthur White, Arizona defensive end Mehkhi Johnson, and a trio of Norfolk State transfers.

The CIAA champion Fayetteville State Broncos added a pair of Division II transfers in former West Florida defensive lineman Robert Smith and Livingstone wide receiver Mali Strayhorn.