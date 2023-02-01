You might also like

The Norfolk State Spartans football team is on the verge of losing an essential member of their offense.

Former All-MEAC running back J.J. Davis has announced he is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Davis transferred to NSU from the University of Cincinnati following the 2019 season.

As a redshirt freshman with the Spartans, the former Davis made an immediate impact leading the MEAC in rushing yards per game (80.6) and rushing touchdowns (10).

In addition, he led all of FCS averaging 7.2 yards per carry and was named to the All-MEAC First Team and won the MEAC Rookie of the Year award.

Entering the 2022 season, Davis had high expectations as he was named the MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

However, once the year began, Davis saw his numbers diminish, only managing 19.3 rushing yards per game on significantly fewer carries without a rushing touchdown.