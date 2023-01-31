You might also like

NBA star Ja Morant could have family ties to the SWAC soon as his sister has received her first Division I scholarship offer from Mississippi Valley State.

Teniya Morant is currently in her senior season at Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee. She is averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 24 games this year.

The 5-foot-3 guard was recently named Houston’s Girls Basketball Player of the Game after recording 12 points, six assists, five rebounds, and three steals against St. Benedict at Auburndale.

I am extremely blessed to say I have received my first D1 Offer from Mississippi Valley State 💚 Very Thankful ! #onlyupfromhere — Teniya Morant (@niyamorant1) January 30, 2023

She was also recently a nominee for the High School Girls Player of the Week. Houston currently holds an 18-7 record a significant improvement over their 7-15 record last season.

The Morant family has deep-rooted ties in the HBCU community as their father Tee Morant played basketball for Claflin University.

Although her brother attended Murray State, he received multiple offers from HBCUs, including Maryland-Eastern Shore and South Carolina State.