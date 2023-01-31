You might also like

You might also like

Alabama A&M Wide receiver Brian Jenkins announced that the next chapter of his football career will unfold at Prairie View as a graduate transfer.

In the 2021 spring season, Jenkins hauled in 22 receptions for 245 yards and a touchdown and helped the Bulldogs go 5-0 as they claimed the 2021 SWAC Eastern Division and conference championships. The Daytona Beach, Florida native was named to the 2019 Preseason All-SWAC second team.

This past season Jenkins saw action in four games catching 15 passes for 221 yards while setting career-high marks for yards per reception (14.73) and yards per game (55.25)

In the 25 games he appeared in for the Bulldogs, Jenkins pulled in 118 receptions for 1,224 yards and 5 touchdowns.