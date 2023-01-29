You might also like

HBCU football players will be represented in Super Bowl LVII when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chief in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 13.

Joshua Williams, the first HBCU player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Fayetteville State, helped Kansas City reach its third Super Bowl in the last four years with a big interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

TIP & A PICK!!!! pic.twitter.com/enAJbTqbaV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

In the NFC Championship Game hours earlier, it was a former South Carolina State star that was part of a dominant defensive effort to help Philadelphia make the Super Bowl for the first time in five years.

Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave recorded one of the Eagles’ three total sacks against the San Francisco 49ers.