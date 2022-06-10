Joshua Williams, the first HBCU player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, has put pen to paper officially signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Fayetteville State defensive back was taken with the 135th pick in the fourth round by the Chiefs. Williams was one of two HBCU players to be selected in the fourth round along with South Carolina Sat (Decobie Durant).

The former Broncos star was a huge catalyst in the team appearing in the last three CIAA championship games.

Williams first showed why he was an NFL-caliber talent in the 2019 season, recording a CIAA-leading 15 passes defended including two interceptions.

Now that Williams has signed his deal, the #Chiefs have locked up all but one of the 10 players they drafted in April (via @Arrowheadphones): https://t.co/6Aaqk9QsY7 — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) June 10, 2022

Returning to the field following a canceled 2020 season, he defended nine passes and three interceptions in 2021.

In each of his two seasons as the primary starting corner, Fayetteville State ranked in the top two in passing yards allowed in the CIAA, giving up just 112.6 yards per game in 2021.

Williams had a great showing in the NFL combine recording a 4.53 40, a 36-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-4-inch broad jump.

According to Next Gen Stats, he is projected to be a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.”