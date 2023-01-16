Hours after new Bethune-Cookman football coach Ed Reed went on a series of explicit-laced tirades about the conditions at the university, he issued an apology Monday morning.

“In regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism. My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up go the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard-working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes more me too.

In two separate videos that went viral online on Sunday, Reed expressed frustration regarding the condition of the university, lack of support, and his attempts to improve the situation while working without a contract.

Reed also responded to criticism he received in an explicit-filled rant where he was upset that he and the football team had to remove trash from campus grounds and that his own office wasn’t cleaned upon his arrival.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has yet to be officially introduced as the school’s football despite being named to the position on Dec. 27.