The intensity of conference play reached a fever pitch at the end of the Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State women’s basketball game with both teams engaging in an altercation.

In what was an exciting game that went down to the wire, Prairie View secured a go-ahead steal late to seal the 56-55 win for their fourth straight victory.

Things became tense during the postgame handshake when it appeared an Alcorn State player exchanged words with a Prairie View player that led to a scuffle.

Unfortunately after the game fight between Prairie View A&M University & Alcorn State University Women's Basketball Teams

Players on both teams engaged in pushing and shoving, though it did not appear any punches were thrown from either side.

Security personnel and coaches intervened to stop the building altercation. The two teams will meet again on Feb. 25 in Lorman.