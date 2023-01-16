You might also like

You might also like

In a game for sole possession of the first-place spot in the SIAC West, reigning three-time division champion Miles came away with a 73-69 win over Kentucky State.

The win improves Miles’ record to 13-3 overall and 9-2 against the SIAC. It also increases their win streak to 15 against divisional opponents dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Kentucky State drops to 9-4 overall and 8-3 in conference play. They remain a half-game ahead of Tuskegee who lost tonight against Lane.

Sophomore Makai Vassell led the Golden Bears off the bench scoring 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. He was followed by Rodney Battle who chipped in 18 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

MBB: FINAL 73 Miles, 69 KSU Leaders

PTS: 17 Montrell Jacobs, 14 Shamon Mosley, 10 Kong Kong

REB: 7 Kong Kong, 6 Tyson Brooks/Shamon Mosley

BLK: 2 Tyson Brooks #KSUMBB — KSU Thorobreds (@KYSUAthletics) January 17, 2023

Kentucky State was led by Montrell Jacobs who scored 17 points (all in the second half) with all his points from the field coming from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Shamon Mosely came off the bench to put up 14 points and six rebounds while Kong Kong added 10 points and seven rebounds.

In what was a close game throughout, Miles took control in the second half going on a 23-9 run to take a 14-point lead with 10:43 remaining.

Kentucky State did its best to keep the game close trimming the Golden Bears’ lead to just one point in the final four minutes.

These two teams will face each other again on Feb. 4 in Frankfort.