One of the pivotal members of Bowie State’s championship defense is heading to the Indoor Football League as defensive back Simeon Gatling has signed with the Arizona Rattlers.

Beginning his career at the JUCO level at Iowa Western Community College, Gatling transitioned to Morgan State where he played one season in 2019.

The Rattlers add to their secondary, signing Bowie State defensive back Simeon Gatling. pic.twitter.com/iV7stw6jts — The Indoor Football League Network (@TheIFLNetwork) January 14, 2023

He finished with 74 total tackles (50 solos), three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in 12 games.

Gatling then transferred to Bowie State where he played in 2021 which is widely recognized as the team’s best season in school history.

The Greensboro native recorded 52 total tackles (39 solos), 9 tackles for loss, and six pass breakups in 14 games. He helped lead the Bulldogs to their third straight CIAA title and their first Regional Semifinal appearance in the Division II playoffs that season.