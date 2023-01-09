You might also like

Former Grambling State alum and head coach Broderick Fobbs could be another HBCU coach to get an FBS job.

Fobbs is expected to be named running backs coach at the University of Louisiana-Monroe per an ESPN report.

Fobbs served as the head coach for Grambling State from 2014-2021, posting an overall record of 54-32 and a SWAC record of 42-17. Fobbs was fired in 2021 after eight seasons.

He led the Tigers to three straight SWAC championship game appearances from 2015-2017, winning twice. In addition, Fobbs was a three-time SWAC Coach of the Year.

Source: #LouisianaMonroe is set to hire Broderick Fobbs, the former Grambling head coach, as running backs coach. Fobbs went 54-32 at Grambling from 2014 to 2021. Spent 2012 in the FBS as an assistant at Southern Miss. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 9, 2023

Fobbs coached Grambling to a 10-9 win in the Celebration Bowl over North Carolina Central in 2016 becoming the first, and to date, only SWAC team to win in the game’s seven-year history.

Fobbs has been a fixture at the FBS and FCS levels in his coaching career with previous stops at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Northwestern State, McNeese State, and Southern Miss.

Most recently, Fobbs served as the running backs coach for Ruston High School in Louisiana this past season.