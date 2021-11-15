Grambling State announced Monday that it has fired head coach Broderick Fobbs effective immediately.

“Earlier today, I informed head coach Broderick Fobbs of my decision to make a change in leadership of our football program,” said Grambling athletic director Trayvean Scott in a statement. “Broderick Fobbs is one of the finest human beings I have had the pleasure to meet in this industry and he has been a tremendous role model and mentor to our young men. We appreciate his many years of service to our university and wish both him and his family nothing but the best. Consistent with our values as an institution, he deserves the utmost respect from the Grambling State University Tiger family throughout this transition.”

The last few seasons under Fobbs saw a regression. Following a 2017 SWAC championship, Grambling has gone 14-21, including an 0-4 COVID-riddled season this past spring and a 3-7 start to the fall campaign.

Linebackers and special teams coordinator Terrence Graves will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, including the upcoming Bayou Classic.

Fobbs, who was hired in 2014, completes his tenure at Grambling with a 54-32 overall record, which included two SWAC championships, two Celebration Bowl appearances, and a Black College Football National Championship. In addition, he was a three-time SWAC Coach of the Year.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately, Scott said.