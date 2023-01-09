You might also like

The FCS season is officially over and in at least one poll three HBCUs finished in the top 25.

Florida A&M, Jackson State and current HBCU national champion North Carolina Central were ranked in the final American Football Coaches Association Coaches’ Poll released on Monday.

Jackson State, which went 12-1 and won its SWAC title for the second consecutive season, was ranked No. 11 in the poll. The Tigers were No. 10 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll.

After completing its season 10-2 and winning the Celebration Bowl, NC Central was slotted No. 17th — its highest final ranking in school history. NCCU also re-entered the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll on Monday at No. 21.

Florida A&M ended the season at No. 23 after concluding the year on a 9-game winning streak following an 0-2 start.