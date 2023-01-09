Fayetteville State held Bowie State to its lowest field goal percentage of the season in a 61-49 victory on the road Monday.

The Broncos (9-9, 4-2 CIAA) had three players score in double figures, led by Cress Worthy, who had 15 points. Tyler Foster added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks and Kaleb Coleman helped out with 10 points.

Bowie State (4-14, 2-4 CIAA) was led by Caleb Johnson and Warren Mouganda who scored nine points.

The Fayetteville State offense was very productive from deep, knocking down eight threes on 17 attempts. Foster was the most prolific shooter for the Broncos, draining four treys in the contest.

Fayetteville State did a great job disrupting Bowie State shots in the contest, coming away with six blocks. Isaiah Ray led the way individually for the Broncos with two rejections.

After jumping out to a 12-6 advantage, Fayetteville State went on a 14-0 run with 9:42 left in the first half to increase its lead to 26-6.

The Broncos then added two points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 35-13 advantage. Fayetteville State relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down five shots to account for 15 of its 35 points.

Fayetteville State kept its lead intact before going on a 5-0 run, finished off by Foster’s three, to grow the lead to 54-37 with 5:59 to go in the contest.

The Bulldogs narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Broncos still cruised the rest of the way for the 61-49 win. Fayetteville State capitalized on 10 Bowie State turnovers in the period, collecting eight points off those turnovers.

