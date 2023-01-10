Virginia Union University’s Chris Alston scored a team-high 15 points as VUU defeated Salem University 64-63 in overtime on Monday.

VUU’s Ny Langley scored 14 points while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds in the win.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 8-6 overall and have won three out of their last five games.

“Today was a gritty road win against a tough Salem team,” said VUU Coach Tierra Terry.”We were determined to bounce back from some tough conference losses, and we truly willed our way into a great team win. Ny Langley and Chris Alston stepped up big for us. Some people’s value did not show up on the stat sheet but everyone who went in the game contributed. Now we have a quick turnaround to the St. Augustine’s game on Wednesday.”

Courtesy: Virginia Union Athletics