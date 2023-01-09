You might also like

Eriq George, son of NFL great and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George, has committed to the program his father helms.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end made his decision public via a Twitter post.

George was D2AAA All-State player who recorded 42 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks in his senior season. The Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tennessee) product had offers from Eastern Kentucky, UT Martin and Marshall.

Eddie George, who just completed his second season at Tennessee State, once joked that Eriq could not commit to Michigan or Jackson State — two schools that were personal and professional rivals of the Heisman Trophy winner.

“This is his deal, his process, his career,” George said. “He knows what I’m doing; he’s around me every day and he knows how he’s going to get coached (at Tennessee State). I tell him to go and see what’s out there. Go where your heart’s desire is.”