Tennessee State coach Eddie George has great admiration for the work Deion Sanders had done to transform the Jackson State football program during his impactful tenure at the HBCU.

But George’s son has been instructed not to be part of the momentum created by Sanders.

George told The Tennessean that Eriq George, a senior defensive lineman, has the freedom to choose whatever school he wants except Michigan and Jackson State.

“He can’t go to Jackson State,” Eddie George jokingly said. “He’s not going there or that team up north (Michigan, the rival school of Eddie George’s alma mater, Ohio State). But I tell him to see all that’s out there and ultimately trust your intuition, trust your gut.”

Jackson State and Tennessee State are longtime rivals. The schools have met 28 times since 1990, with Tennessee State leading the all-time series 17-11.

The Southern Heritage Classic matchup featuring both schools will be played at least one more time. The longtime rivals will meet in Memphis at the Liberty Bowl on Sept. 10 as previously scheduled after it was reported that Jackson State will no longer participate in the Southern Heritage Classic.

Jackson State beat Tennessee State 38-16 in 2021.

Eriq George reportedly already has an offer from FBS Marshall, Furman and of course Tennessee State.

“This is his deal, his process, his career,” George said. “He knows what I’m doing; he’s around me every day and he knows how he’s going to get coached (at Tennessee State). I tell him to go and see what’s out there. Go where your heart’s desire is.”