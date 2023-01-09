You might also like

Jackson State continues to add to its quarterback room after receiving a commitment from University of Louisiana signal-caller Zy McDonald.

McDonald returns to his home state of Mississippi where he had a decorated high school career at Ridgeland High School. He finished with 10,852 career passing yards throwing for 100 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,631 rushing yards and scoring 24 touchdowns. In 2020, he was named the Class 5A All-State Offensive MVP.

McDonald is the nephew of former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl running back Deuce McAllister.

The former Ragin Cajuns player is the second FBS quarterback recruit Jackson State has procured in the past week. The Tigers recently added one-time South Carolina and Virginia Tech transfer Jason Brown.

In addition, the Tigers also added former JUCO All-American quarterback Philip Short during the offseason setting up what could be an intense competition for the starting job.

These signings were crucial for a Jackson State team that is moving on from the reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders who has followed his father, Deion Sanders, to Colorado.

One player who will also not be involved in the competition for the starting role at Jackson State is last season’s backup J.P. Andrade, who announced he is entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer.