LeBron James’ Florida A&M shoe partnership continued to make strides with an appearance on the feet of an NBA player.

On Wednesday, Stanley Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs rocked a pair of the Nike LeBron 7 Rattlers edition.

Stanley Johnson broke out the @FAMUAthletics x @KingJames LeBron 7s last night 👀👀 🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/VVL4NMqC8a — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 5, 2023

Not only does the shoe bear a school-inspired palette of black, orange, and dark green, but the Rattlers’ logo is officially marked on the tongues. Collegiate make-ups are embedded in the model’s DNA.

Florida A&M became the beneficiary of the first-ever apparel partnership between the NBA star and a college program.

Add in that the agreement involves an HBCU athletic outfit and this circumstance becomes even more poignant.

Part of the deal — a six-year $3.3 million one — will feature all FAMU sports teams wearing branded James/Nike gear, including uniforms and shoes stamped with crown logo.

As first reported by Yahoo Sports, the agreement has Nike investing $200,000 each year in marketing for the university. It also will provide similar funding to the school’s Rattler Athletic Fund.

The proposed agreement includes an option for an additional two years that would provide another $1.28 million in retail products to FAMU’s athletic department through the summer of 2029.