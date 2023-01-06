Another quarterback has been added to the Jackson State roster as the team looks to replace Shedeur Sanders.

Virginia Tech quarterback Jason Brown has committed to the Tigers.

The redshirt senior signal-caller appeared in three games last season for the Hokies, completing 7 of his 13 pass attempts for 65 yards.

Prior to his time in Blacksburg, Brown spent a year at South Carolina in 2021. There, he appeared in seven games, which included four starts. In those games, USC went 2-2, including wins against Florida and Auburn. He led the Gamecocks in passing touchdowns with 8, and also threw for 721 yards, completing 55.6% of his passes.

Before his time at the Power Five level, Brown was a 2019 FCS All-America selection at St. Francis (PA) after pacing the Northeast Conference with 3,084 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 62.3% of his passes.

Brown’s arrival is timely as former Ohio State quarterback and backup J.P. Andrade announced that he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.