Los Angeles Rams rookie and former South Carolina State defensive stud Decobie Durant had the best game of his young career on Christmas Day.

Durant, playing significant snaps against the Denver Broncos, recorded a pair of interceptions, including an 85-yard pick-6 in the Rams’ 51-14 win last Sunday.

Durant’s exploits earned him in-game praise from head coach Sean McVay following his second interception of the afternoon.

Here is how it sounded courtesy of NFL Films.

“This kid (Durant) is a real baller, man,” said McVay in reaction to the interception TD return. “Hey, he’s a damn baller.”

Durant has not only impressed his Super Bowl-winning head coach but his teammates as well.

“Cobie got his next opportunity and he’s done nothing but go out there and absolutely shine and show some of that brilliance that he showed in training camp,” said Raheem Morris. “Some of the things he did in training camp, picking off the ball, covering the best wideout in the National Football League in Cooper Kupp.

“He really bought into that system, really got into that role and owned it and now he’s out there and he’s just kind of been able to be flexible and move and move like a vet.”