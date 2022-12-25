You might also like

You might also like

It was a very merry Christmas Day for Los Angeles Rams rookie Decobie Durant.

The former South Carolina State MEAC Defensive Player of the Year recorded his first two NFL interceptions against Denver Broncos on Sunday.

In the first quarter, Durant stepped in front of a Russell Wilson pass for his first pick in the league.

Later in the game, Durant intercepted Brett Rypien for an 85-yard touchdown