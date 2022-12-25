It was a very merry Christmas Day for Los Angeles Rams rookie Decobie Durant.
The former South Carolina State MEAC Defensive Player of the Year recorded his first two NFL interceptions against Denver Broncos on Sunday.
In the first quarter, Durant stepped in front of a Russell Wilson pass for his first pick in the league.
.@One4_era with the early INT!! 🦈
📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/d2tybRRiiZ
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 25, 2022
Later in the game, Durant intercepted Brett Rypien for an 85-yard touchdown
Cobie Durant with the PICK-6!
📺: #DENvsLAR on CBS/NICK
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xXDYpCJpC1 pic.twitter.com/cpvtaOrHRE
— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2022
