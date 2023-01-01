Former Jackson State standout James Houston tallied a career-high three sacks and set an NFL record in the process in the Detroit Lions’ 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Houston’s dominant performance gives him seven sacks on the season, setting an NFL record for the most sacks in the first six games of a player’s career.

Houston recorded a pair of sacks in the second quarter, including a forced fumble of Chicago quarterback Justin Fields. His third sack came in the third quarter to set the NFL mark.

It was the second multi-sack game of the season for Houston, who began his career with two sacks and a fumble recovery in his NFL debut on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills.

Houston recorded one sack each in games against Jacksonville, Minnesota, and the New York Jets. Houston’s five sacks in his first four games tied for the fourth-most sacks by any NFL rookie through four career games and set a Lions’ team record for sacks through the first four games of a player’s career. It also is the most sacks by a player to start their career since 2000.

This past April, Houston was the 217th pick in the draft

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics