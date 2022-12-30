As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at the best of HBCUSports.com from 2022. It was an especially busy year — we saw one ex-NFL player turned coach take a Power Five job — while another accept an HBCU job just after Christmas. There were dominant performances on the court, football field, diamond, and beyond. In between, history was both made and nearly achieved along the way.

These were our 10 most memorable HBCUSports.com stories during the year, in no particular order:

‘We deserve so much better’: Grambling State volleyball players say coach cuts entire roster

The Tigers volleyball team underwent an overhaul after then-head coach Chelsey Lucas allegedly attempted to excise the majority of the roster which left the entire squad in limbo for weeks.

Art Briles resigns as Grambling State offensive coordinator: Days after he was named offensive coordinator at Grambling State, ex-Baylor coach Art Briles, announced Monday that he has decided not to remain on the football coaching staff.

Ed Reed to be named Bethune-Cookman head coach: In a long history of HBCUs hiring former NFL players as head coaches, B-CU announced just after Christmas that the former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro and Pro Football Hall Famer would join the illustrious list.

Ameshya Williams-Holliday drafted to the Indiana Fever with 25th overall pick: The Jackson State center was the sixth HBCU alum to ever be taken in the WNBA Draft and just the second SWAC player to ever be drafted.

Shemar Page, Grambling State two-way specialist, throws perfect game: The Grambling utility player completed one of baseball’s rarest feats by tossing a perfect game in a 16-0 win over Alcorn State.

Celebration Bowl: North Carolina Central stuns Jackson State to win OT thriller: There was no special sauce or magic that NC Central used to top favored Jackson State in the first-ever Celebration Bowl overtime. These Eagles bullied their way to an HBCU national title.

Deion Sanders to become next Colorado head coach: After turning HBCU football on its head by challenging the way in which Black colleges were perceived in mainstream circles while also transforming Jackson State into an on-field and multimedia force by landing blue-chip athletes and national attention over three seasons, Sanders agreed to be the next head coach at Colorado.

Eddie Robinson Jr. gives Deion Sanders cold shoulder after homecoming loss to Jackson State: The postgame midfield exchange between the coaches and press conference comments ultimately produced a conversation examining “who is SWAC?”

ESPN’s College GameDay makes appearance at Jackson State-Southern game: ESPN’s popular road show took a trip to Jackson ahead of the Boombox Classic between two longtime SWAC rivals.

Florida A&M game at North Carolina to be played after cancellation concern: Ahead of its Week 0 non-conference game at North Carolina in August, FAMU learned that it would be without 20 players, including star linebacker and potential NFL Draft pick Isaiah Land, after they were ruled ineligible because of reported compliance issues.