The epic HBCU rivalry matchup between @GeauxJags and @GoJSUTigersFB is up next! pic.twitter.com/MuT86mfg6Q

The account @CollegeGameDay tweeted the news Sunday morning that the road show will be in Jackson for Jackson State-Southern next Saturday.

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State for a battle between longtime rivals.

JSU (7-0) is coming off a homecoming win versus Campbell. Southern, leaders of the SWAC West at 5-2, were victorious in its 51-7 win over the Virginia University of Lynchburg in Baton Rouge.

Jackson State won the last meeting between the two teams, a 21-17 comeback victory that clinched the SWAC East championship.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is 1 p.m. on ESPN+.