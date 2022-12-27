You might also like

Bethune-Cookman has reportedly named Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed as its next head coach.

According to Stadium college football reporter Brett McMurphy, Reed — the Baltimore Ravens All-Pro and Miami Hurricanes star — accepted the job.

Former University of Miami & NFL star Ed Reed will be next coach at Bethune-Cookman, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 27, 2022

“Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach,” according to a statement from the school.

Reed, who most recently was the football chief of staff at Miami, had previously expressed interest in coaching in college.

In fact, he reportedly was offered the Grambling State job in 2021 before the school hired Hue Jackson as head coach.

“We are excited to hear that Ed has been named the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman,” Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “Ed is one of the best to ever wear a Miami Hurricanes uniform and he has served as a great mentor to our student-athletes the past three years. He will do a tremendous job leading the Wildcats program and the entire Miami family wishes him all the best.”

Before his time on the Miami staff, Reed was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

Reed, who is from Louisiana, was part of Miami’s 2001 national championship team.

Bethune-Cookman had fallen on tough times under former head coach Terry Sims as the program transitioned from the MEAC to the SWAC. The Wildcats went 4-18 in Sims’ last two years at B-CU. The program was also impacted by tropical storms that displaced the team for several weeks during the 2022 season.