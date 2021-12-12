Grambling State made a significant move when it hired former NFL head coach Hue Jackson.

But prior to naming the ex-Tennessee State offensive coordinator and Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders coach to lead the program, the school first offered the job to Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed.

As reported by CBS Sports NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, Grambling considered Reed, a Louisiana native and current University of Miami chief of staff, its top choice.

Grambling, La Canfora reported, “presented a comprehensive package to Reed” which he seriously considered before ultimately deciding “the timing was not right for him.”

“Reed believed in the program’s goals and future, with Grambling aiming to enjoy the kind of reversal that another HBCU, Jackson State, has enjoyed under Hall of Fame corner Deion Sanders, who also had minimal head coaching experience prior to making the jump,” the report said. “However, at the time of Grambling’s approach, Reed was helping his alma mater navigate a tricky situation with its football program, with Miami recently hiring a new coach and AD, and the timing was also not great for his family.”

Reed wasn’t the only former NFL All-Pro who expressed interest in the job. Reed’s longtime Baltimore Ravens teammate Ray Lewis had rumored interest to coach at Grambling as well.