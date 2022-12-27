You might also like

Southern University quarterback Glendon “Bubba” McDaniel has accepted an invite to play in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

McDaniel appeared in six games this season for the Jaguars, but he made his most notable impact in the SWAC Championship Game against Jackson State.

#JagaurNews | Congratulations to Glendon “Bubba” McDaniel on accepting your HBCU Legacy Bowl invite. Thanks for your many contributions to the Southern University Athletics. Support our student athletes by donating today: https://t.co/43NrEflloj#SouthernIsTheStandard pic.twitter.com/EhnJqMVOMW — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) December 27, 2022

After the ineffective play of quarterbacks Besean McCray and Harold Blood, McDaniel was thrown into the fray and the Southern offense immediately came to life. The unit would outscore JSU 24-17 in the second half with McDaniel in the game, drawing to as close as 36-24 before the Tigers ultimately put the game away.

The signal caller threw for 220 yards and a touchdown while also running for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023.

McDaniel joins fellow Jaguars Jason Dumas and Jordan Lewis at the bowl game.