One of the top defensive backs in the MEAC is making his way to the SWAC.

Former Delaware State DB Esaias Guthrie has committed to SWAC champion Jackson State.

Jackson State was one of three schools in Guthrie considered along with Alabama State and Morgan State.

Guthrie made a name for himself during the 2021 season in which he led the MEAC in interceptions (4) and ranked third in passes defended (9).

The former Hornet racked up postseason awards as a result of his performance being selected to the All-MEAC First Team and the FCS Freshman All-American Team.

Before the start of the 2022 season, there was a lot of hype surrounding Guthrie as he was named by NCAA.com as one of the top HBCU football players. Guthrie was also selected to ESPN’s HBCU preseason top 50 prospects list.

Following Delaware State’s season-opening win over Lincoln (PA), Guthrie announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

Guthrie is joining a much different Jackson State team that fans were privy to watching this past season. They are under the direction of new head coach TC Taylor and have seen many of their top stars either enter the transfer portal or declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

This, however, has not hurt Jackson State on the recruiting trail as they have found a way to lure in some top talent, including four-star recruit defensive back Tristen Sion and three-star linebacker Noah Boulieu.

The addition of Guthrie further cements that Jackson State has no intention of giving up its spot at the top of the SWAC any time soon.