The Delaware State Hornets football team could be on the verge of losing its best defender on the eve of a matchup with Delaware.

All-American defensive back Esaias Guthrie has announced he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

In his transfer portal announcement, the Hornets defensive back expressed that this was “one of the hardest days of his life leaving the school I loved playing for.”

In Guthrie’s first full season with Delaware State last year, he recorded 32 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He was named to the All-MEAC first team and the FCS Freshman All-American team.

I HAVE ENTERED THE TRANSFER PORTAL WITH 3 years of eligibility. GOD SPEED ! pic.twitter.com/9Jfkw6j2P2 — X (@EsaiasGuthrie) September 8, 2022

Prior to the start of this season, Guthrie was named to the All-MEAC Preseason first team one of many preseason awards he received.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl named him an HBCU prospect to watch and ESPN named him one of the top 50 HBCU prospects.

Delaware State opened the season with a 34-0 win over Lincoln (PA) a game in which Guthrie did not participate. The Hornets are set to face the 10th-ranked Delaware Blue Hens this Saturday.