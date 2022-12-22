You might also like

Despite Jackson State losing head coach Deion Sanders to the Pac-12 and more than two dozen players to the transfer portal following its Celebration Bowl defeat, the two-time defending SWAC champions still scored big on National Signing Day.

The Tigers placed No.1 among HBCUs in the most recent 247 Sports Class of 2023 recruiting rankings.

On Wednesday, Jackson State inked 14 commits headlined by four-star defensive back Tristen Sion and three-star linebacker Noah Boulieu.

“I’m excited to welcome these young men and their families to Tiger Nation,” said first-year head coach T.C. Taylor. “They are a talented group of players whom I expect to make an immediate impact on our program.”