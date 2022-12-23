You might also like

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has selected Savannah, Georgia as the official site of the 2022-2023 SIAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament.

“I am excited for Savannah State University to serve as the host for the 2022-2023 SIAC men’s and women’s basketball tournament,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. “After exploring multiple options for this year’s tournament, I believe that Savannah will provide the best combination of facilities and cultural engagement from a student-athlete perspective while being able to accommodate our fans, alumni, and staff.”

The tournament was held in Rock Hill, S.C. for the past three years. Other prior host cities for the tournament included Birmingham, Alabama and Atlanta, Georgia.”

The SIAC tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 through March 4.

“We are excited to host the SIAC tournament in Tiger Arena,” said Savannah State President Kimberly Ballard-Washington. “Savannah is a perfect fit given its affluent sports history. We are excited to welcome SIAC fans and students to our great city.”