If you happen to follow Brenden Clinton (@MrGo30) on Twitter, you are well aware of the hilarious film session spoof videos he creates following notable college football games.

On Wednesday, Clinton featured his latest “Film Session w/ Coach 30” on the Celebration Bowl a video in which he acts as a Jackson State coach and chides players and pokes fun at key sequences during a review of the Tigers’ 41-34 loss to North Carolina Central in Atlanta last Saturday.

The 90-second video has received more than 1,300 retweets and 6,000 likes on Twitter.

Wednesday was not the first time Clinton has spoofed an HBCU coach. Earlier this season, he produced a similar video of Jackson State’s 35-0 win over Southern in October.