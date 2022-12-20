You might also like

SALISBURY – Livingstone College defeated number 13 nationally ranked Virginia Union University in overtime, 101-92, Monday night.

The Blue Bears improved to (6-6, 2-1) in the season, while Virginia Union University dropped to (10-2, 1-1).

Livingstone was led by Arion Broadnax with 25 points and six rebounds. De’Marr McCrae finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Khyree Temple finished 19 points. Pharoah Lassiter followed with 16 points.

Virginia Union University was paced by Robert Osborne, recording a double-double with 33 points and 11 rebounds. Mahzi Thames finished with 22 points. Tahj Harding followed with 12 points.

The Blue Bears got off to a slow start but took their first lead at the 15-minute mark with a layup by Jemez Herd, 11-9.

Virginia Union quickly tied it up at 11. The Panthers took another lead with a jumper by Mahzi Thames, 13-11.

The Blue Bears tied it back up with a three-pointer by Pharoah Lassiter, 15-15. Two good free throws by Pharoah Lassiter would give the Blue Bears the lead with 53 seconds left in the first half.

The Panthers Robert Osborne hit two good free throws to end the first half. The Blue Bears held on to a one-point lead going into halftime, 41-40.

De’Marr McCrae came out of halftime and hit a three to extend the Blue Bears’ lead, 44-40. Rashee Gatling completed an and one to tie it up at the 17-minute mark, 45-45. Another three by De’Marr McCrae gave the Blue Bears back the lead, 48-45.

The Blue Bears held a nine-point lead with 5:23 to go in the second half, 78-69. The Panthers tied it up at 78 with 2:19 left in the second half. De’Marr McCrae hit a last-minute layup to send the game into overtime at 84-all.

The Panthers scored the first two of overtime, 86-84. Teon Tiller put the Blue Bears back on top with a three-pointer, 87-86.

Virginia Union took their last game lead with a layup by Robert Osborne, 88-87. The Blue Bears regained their lead with a three by Pharoah Lassiter, 90-88.

Livingstone would end the game, shooting 55.6% (30-of-54). Virginia Union would make 35-of-71 overall for 49.3 percent.

The Panthers shot 70.8% from the free-throw line (17 out of 24). The Blue Bears went 68.3% from the free-throw line, 28-of-41.

Virginia Union outrebounded Livingstone 40-33.

Courtesy: Livingstone College Athletics