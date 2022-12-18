You might also like

The Tennessee State Tigers have made a huge addition to their defense adding Arkansas-Pine Bluff linebacker transfer Monroe Beard III.

Beard returns to his home state where he was named to the All-State team as a senior at Notre Dame High School.

Since 2019, the now-former Golden Lion has recorded 138 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, an interception, three pass deflections, and three fumble recoveries in 28 total games.

Beard made a big impact in the team’s SWAC championship appearance during the 2021 spring season finishing with six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Coming Home to finish what I started💯⏳‼️

— Monroe Beard III (@BeGreatBeard) December 18, 2022

He followed that up with a breakout season in the fall where he was named to the All-SWAC second team after finishing in the top 10 in the SWAC in tackles (78) and sacks (5.0) as well as blocking a punt on special teams.

This past season, Beard played in just two games against Lane and Florida A&M.

Beard is one of many players that entered the transfer portal out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the conclusion of the year.

Other notable transfers include leading rusher Kayvon Britten, fellow former All-SWAC linebacker Isaac Peppers, and top defensive back Nathan Seward.