NBA star point guard and HBCU advocate Chris Paul graduated on Friday from Winston-Salem State.

Paul appeared at the ceremony on Friday morning wearing a red-and-white cap and gown along with matching Nike sneakers.

The Phoenix Suns guard received a bachelor’s degree in communications after enrolling in the school in 2020. Paul first attended Wake Forest but left early to enter the NBA draft where he was selected No. 4 overall by the then-New Orleans Hornets in 2005.

NBA Legend Chris Paul is getting ready to graduate from Winston-Salem State University with a bachelor’s degree in communications 📚🔥@CP3 #WSSU pic.twitter.com/ZsPnSMD2dy — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) December 16, 2022



During his pro career, Paul had been an advocate for HBCUs that involved wearing HBCU gear during the 2020 NBA playoffs, spearheading philanthropic efforts, creating an apparel line, and partnering with North Carolina A&T to establish an internship pipeline.

In addition, Paul has also organized multiple basketball tournaments that feature Black college teams and documentaries about the Florida A&M football team, North Carolina Central men’s basketball team and Southern University Dancing Dolls.