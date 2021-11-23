Virginia Union University’s Jordan Peebles scored 16 points to lead the Panthers to the championship of the Chris Paul HBCU Classic with a 59-55 win over defending CIAA champion Winston-Salem State University.

“This was a great win for our program,” said VUU coach Jay Butler. “Anytime you can beat the defending CIAA champs this early in the year was a huge win for us.”

VUU’s Raemaad Wright scored 14 points and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds in the win.

“Jordan Peebles and Raemaad Wright had a very good tournament,” Butler said. “This was an unbelievable experience for these young men to be a part of the first CP3 tournament and to win the championship!”

Virginia Union held Winston-Salem State to 35.4 percent field goal shooting for the game while the Panthers outscored the Rams in the paint 32-22.

“I thought defensively we were really good both days,” Butler said.

VUU raised its record to 3-1 on the season while Winston-Salem State fell to 4-2.

Courtesy: Virginia Union Athletics